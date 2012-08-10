James Holmes' Landlord Wants Him Evicted Because He 'Murdered Numerous Individuals'

James Holmes during his first court appearance

Photo: Getty Images News

A Colorado landlord has filed a lawsuit to get James Holmes evicted, claiming the man’s alleged crimes are a “substantial violation of his lease.”The suit filed Wednesday in Adams County Court claims Holmes deserves eviction because he “murdered numerous individuals, materially and substantially damaged the premises and booby-trapped the premises substantially endangering property and person,” The Denver Post reported Thursday.



Holmes has been charged with 12 counts of first-degree murder and 12 counts of murder with extreme indifference after he allegedly killed 12 people at an Aurora, Colo. movie theatre in July.

He has also been charged with 116 counts of attempt to commit murder.

Once the unnamed landlord’s claim is processed, Holmes will need to remove his belongings from the apartment. Holmes’ attorneys have been notified, Victor Sulzer, an attorney for the landlord, told the Post.

