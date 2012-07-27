This Graphic Shows The Shocking Amount Of Equipment Carried By The Denver Shooter

The National Post has a great infographic that shows every piece of equipment James Holmes was wearing the night he allegedly killed 12 people during “The Dark Knight Rises” midnight premiere.



The infographic illustrates the true magnitude of the shooting spree by lining up every bullet Holmes allegedly ordered or had in his car. Click to enlarge:

Photo: National Post

Now take a look at the names and faces of the 12 people who died in Friday’s early-morning shooting >

