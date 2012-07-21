REPORTS: Aurora Shooting Suspect Named James Holmes, Was Ph.D. Student At University Of Colorado

Photo: Denver Channel

Details are coming in regarding the tragic mass shooting in Aurora Colorado, where at least 12 people have been killed at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”Various news organisations identified him as James Holmes of Aurora Colorado.



UPDATE: The Denver Channel has tweeted out this picture — > as coming from his former school, the University of Colorado.

The news was first on NBC, and has also been reported by ABC, and CBS.

Other details that have come out about the alleged shooter:

24 years old.

He’s a former neuroscience doctoral student at the University of Colorado Medical School, but has dropped out.

Reports indicate that he has no known connection to any terrorist organisation.

He told police after being apprehended that there were explosives in his car, but none were found.

He described himself as “easy going and quiet” on his rental application.

He went to high school in San Diego according to 1010.

The University of California, Riverside, confirmed that he graduated with a BS in neuroscience in 2010.

He was the top of the top academically, according to the UC Riverside chancellor.

And this from ABC:

A San Diego woman who identified herself as James Holmes’ mother told ABC News she had awoken unaware of the shooting and had not yet been contacted by authorities. She immediately expressed concern that her son may have been involved.

“You have the right person,” she said, apparently speaking on gut instinct. “I need to call the police… I need to fly out to Colorado.”

Another big detail:

Photo: Jake Sherman

