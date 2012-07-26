Federal Official Reveals Exactly How James Holmes' Apartment Was Rigged

James Holmes’ apartment

Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

A law enforcement official has revealed new details on what was inside the Colorado shooting suspect’s apartment and how he meant to kill anybody who stepped inside.We already know 24-year-old James Holmes’ apartment was rigged with 30 homemade grenades and 10 gallons of gasoline.



But a federal law enforcement official revealed some new details to CBS Denver:

The floor and carpet were soaked with gasoline.

Numerous containers filled with bullets and accelerants – likely gasoline – were strewn around the messy apartment.

Officials are theorizing that Holmes wanted the gas to catch fire, which would cause the bullets to explode, according to CBS’s source.

An igniter box like the ones in professional fireworks shows sat on top of the refrigerator.

All of the dangerous materials in the apartment could be bought online.

