James Hird Will Return To Essendon As Coach In 2015

Getty/ Quinn Rooney

James Hird will return to Essendon as a coach in 2015 says AFL great Matthew Lloyd.

Lloyd told 3AW last night that club chairman Paul Little had been in talks with Hird and arranged his return for the end of August, upon the completion of his suspension.

“My understanding is that Hird and Little have spoken and James Hird will be the coach in 2015,” Lloyd said.

The decision comes after Hird’s wife said told the ABC on Friday that the AFL had tipped off Essendon ahead of the ASADA investigation and that Hird had been pinned as the scapegoat.

The club is yet to decide if her comments have broken an agreement her husband made with the Bombers in terms of not commenting on the AFL during his ban.

Essendon won their first game on Friday in Round 1 of the AFL season convincingly beating North Melbourne 99-60.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.