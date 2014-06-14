James Hird And Essendon Are Taking Legal Action Against ASADA

Suspended Bombers coach James Hird and his wife Tania Hird. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty

Essendon’s suspended coach James Hird has filed a case in the Federal Court against the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority, alleging the agency’s joint investigation with the AFL was unlawful and in clear breach of rules governing the anti-doping body.

The legal action follows steps taken by club chairman Paul Little, who yesterday declared Essendon would too file a case against the authority.

“Enough is enough. We will not be bullied and will not allow our players to be hung out to dry any longer. They have suffered enough.

“If we are right, and we believe we are, the court will declare the investigation null and void. We will seek a permanent injunction of all of the information collected in that investigation,” Little said.

The high-stakes charge against the agency, if successful, could see the 16-month investigation into the Bombers become null and void.

According to The Herald Sun, the two cases come as ASADA investigators determine the 34 Bombers players accused of taking banned performance-enhancing substances were tricked into taking the drugs and therefore should receive a six-month playing ban – the lightest penalty for doping violations.

Hird told the Herald Sun last night: “I have always believed no Essendon player has taken performance-enhancing drugs or broken, ASADA, WADA or AFL laws.”

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.