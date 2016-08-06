Freakishly strong Steelers linebacker posts video launching his kids ridiculously high into the pool

Steelers linebacker James Harrison has made the news this offseason with sneak peaks at his gruelling workouts.

Whether he’s leg-pressing over 1,000 pounds, doing dips with an additional 200 pounds, or playing volleyball with a medicine ball, Harrison has shown he’s one of the more freakishly strong athletes in the NFL.

So, what’s the purpose of all that weight training? Tackling opponents, yes, but also launching his kids ridiculously high and into the pool.

Harrison posted two videos where he practically launched his children into orbit.





Playing in the pool with James Harrison looks like a blast.

