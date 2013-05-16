An NFL Linebacker Spends $500,000 A Year On Massages And Other 'Body Work'

APCincinnati Bengals linebacker James Harrison revealed that $500,000 is the crazy price he pays to get the most out of his body.



He’s known for his punishing (and sometimes illegal) big hits.

But at a press conference yesterday he talked about the team of massage therapists, chiropractors, and homeopathic doctors that poke and prod him into shape.

From Paul Daugherty of Cincinnati.com:

“You want to stay in this business for a while, you’re going to have to take care of your body. If you want to do that, you’re going to have to spend money. It’s not cheap.”

“I spend between $400,000 and $600,000 on body work, year in and year out.”

“I tried out maybe 150 different massage people. Now I’m down to five. I got six people I regularly see.”

Harrison signed a two-year, $4.5 million salary with Cincinnati in April. If he’s to be believed, a huge chunk of that is going right back into his body.

