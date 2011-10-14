NFL Players Say This Steelers' Star Linebacker Is The Meanest Player In The League

Photo: AP

In today’s less-than-surprising NFL news – James Harrison is mean. But did you know he is the league’s meanest player? That’s what his NFL contemporaries say, according to a Sports Illustrated poll.



Harrison is known for his vicious hits and fierce personality. He was the NFL’s most fined player last season, incurring over $100,000 in fines for his hard, and sometimes late, hits.

He received 35% of the votes cast by 287 polled players.

Players voted Harrison’s fellow AFC South linebacker, Ray Lewis, second with 15% of the vote. And it’s taken the Lions Ndamukong Suh less than two seasons to become recognised as the league’s third meanest player.

