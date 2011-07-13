Steelers Linebacker James Harrison Berates “Stupid”, “Devil” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Photo: Twitter.com/PaulPabst

Pittsburgh’s James Harrison thinks Roger Goodell a “crook”, a “puppet”, and a “devil”.In an explosive interview with Men’s Journal magazine, Harrison unloads on the NFL commissioner like he’s a defenseless receiver coming across the middle of the field.



He put it simply, “I hate him and I will never respect him.”

Here’s more Harrison from the soon-to-be published article:

“But up until last year, there was no word of me being dirty — till Roger Goodell, who’s a crook and a puppet, said I was the dirtiest player in the league. If that man was on fire and I had to piss to put him out, I wouldn’t do it. I hate him and will never respect him.”

In the full piece, Harrison adds “devil”, “stupid”, “dictator”, and a gay slur to his list of insults, according to the AP.

The photo of a shirtless Harrison holding a gun in each hand that accompanies the feature is sure to provoke a reaction from the league office as well.

The story hits newsstands Friday, read an excerpt here.

Source: AP

