Oklahoma City Thunder Trade James Harden To The Houston Rockets

James Harden, formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder, has been traded to the Houston Rockets, according to the Denver Post.For Harden, the Thunder get Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb, two first-round draft picks, and one second-round draft pick.



The unexpected deal was finalised Saturday night.

ESPN is reporting that the Rockets plan on signing him for the long term, but if they don’t by Wednesday, Harden will become a free agent next July.

