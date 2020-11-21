WHERE ARE THEY NOW? All of the players from James Harden's trade to the Rockets in 2012

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images James Harden during a Houston Rockets game in November 2012.

James Harden was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets in 2012.

Harden now reportedly wants a trade out of Houston.

We took a look at where everyone involved in the trade is today.

After eight years, James Harden reportedly wants out of Houston.

Harden’s trade to the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder was a league-altering move. It prematurely broke what would have been a dynasty with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the Thunder. It also gave the Rockets a future MVP that they built sturdy playoff teams around.

Harden’s trade to Houston also involved five other players and three draft picks. Here’s where everyone involved in the trade is today.

James Harden was the centrepiece of the trade, a fourth-year guard who had averaged 16 points per game in 2011-12 and won Sixth Man of the Year.

Alex Brandon/AP Images

Harden is still with the Rockets today, though he reportedly wants out. He has made the All-Star team every year since 2012, won MVP, finished top three in MVP voting five times, and led the league in scoring three times.

David J. Phillip/AP Images

The Rockets also received third-year centre Cole Aldrich from the Thunder.

Danny Johnston/AP Images

Aldrich bounced around the NBA, playing for five teams in six years. He played in China in 2018 but has not played professionally since.

Visual China Group/Getty Images

Third-year forward Lazar Hayward was sent to the Rockets in the trade.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images

Hayward was waived from the Rockets, and the 2012-13 season was his last in the NBA. He went on to play in the G League and then in Venezuela.

via Liga de las Americas/YouTube

The fourth and final player the Rockets received was Daequan Cook, then a sixth-year reserve guard.

Bob Levey/AP Images

The 2012-13 season was Cook’s last in the NBA. Cook has played overseas since 2013 and currently plays in an Israeli pro league.

via Ironi Ness Ziona/YouTube

Sweet-shooting guard Kevin Martin was the centrepiece of the Thunder’s return.

Jim Mone/AP Images

Martin averaged 17.4 points per game across 12 seasons, last playing in 2015-16. He is now a part-owner of an NBL team in Australia.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Thunder also received rookie wing Jeremy Lamb.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images

Lamb is now a member of the Pacers. He has career averages of 10.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Michael Conroy/AP Images

The Rockets traded the Thunder a first-round pick, which the Thunder used to draft Steven Adams in 2013.

Danny Johnston/AP Images

Adams is still with the Thunder. He has career averages of 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Michael Dwyer/AP Images

The 2013 second-round pick the Thunder received from the Rockets was used to take guard Alex Abrines.

Jim Mone/AP Images

Abrines didn’t come to the NBA until 2016. He spent three years with the Thunder, averaging 16 minutes per game. He played in Spain for the 2019-20 season.

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Finally, the Thunder used a first-round pick from the Rockets on Mitch McGary in 2014.

David Zalubowski/AP Images

McGary played just two seasons in the NBA. Since, he has bowled competitively, opened a CBD business, and weighed a return to basketball.

via 7Engines/Instagram

