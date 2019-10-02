James Harden showed off his highly anticipated new move in a preseason game, and it's unlike anything else in the NBA

Tyler Kaufman/AP James Harden.

James Harden showed off a move in a preseason game that he teased during the offseason – a running, one-legged three-pointer.

After the game, Harden said the move is already natural to him, though he said he doesn’t even need it in his arsenal.

While the move needs practice, it seems less controversial than his patented step-back and different than any other move in the NBA today.

James Harden has added a new move to his arsenal, and it may be the most unique move in the NBA.

This offseason, Harden teased a new move, saying at a fan event that he was “coming up with something more creative” than his patented step-back three-pointer.

Videos of Harden’s offseason workouts showed him taking running, one-legged three-pointers off the dribble, and in a preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks on Monday, Harden did the exact move:

After the game, Harden said the move already feels natural to him. He also echoed Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni in saying he didn’t even need the move but wanted to add something to his repertoire anyway.

“I don’t need it,” Harden said. “I can create shots and shoot shots whenever I want, obviously, but I try to do in the flow of the offence and things like that. Whether it’s a step-back, one-legged shot, I’m able to get my shot off, I’m able to create enough space to shoot over a defender.”

If there is an upside to Harden’s new move, it’s that it seems less controversial than his stepbacks. Harden recently railed against criticism that his step-back jumper is a travelling violation.

“The moves that I do and create aren’t travels or the referees who are paid a lot of money and are the best at what they do would call a travel,” Harden said. He added: “Just because it looks awkward or different from what the world is used to. That’s called being a creator. It’s called changing the game. So live with it; and, hopefully your favourite players start doing it, too.”

Harden indeed appears to be the top creator in the game today.

