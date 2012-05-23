Metta World Peace Fed His James Harden Obsession By Gently Rubbing His Head Last Night

Lorenzo Arguello

For some reason Metta World Peace has an undying obsession with James Harden.

Here’s what he did during the Los Angeles Lakers series-ending Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday. Harden, not surprisingly, didn’t like it (via SportsGrid).

Metta World Peace James Harden

Photo: SportsGrid

The relationship between these two has evolved, though.

There was the vicious elbow that got everything started during the regular season:

metta world peace below to james harden's head

Photo: Screenshot via ABC

Then the Lakers and Thunder’s second round playoff series got underway and we got treated with another cheap shot from MWP:

metta world peace scuffle with james harden

Photo: YouTube

Harden decided he needed to return the favour in Game 2:

James Harden, Metta World Peace

Photo: YouTube

Apparently that didn’t settle the score, however, as later in that game Metta not only decided to barrel through Harden but his OKC teammate Nick Collison as well (the white shorts in front of MWP is Harden falling down):

Metta World Peace tackles James Harden, Nick Collison

Photo: YouTube

Seeing as Monday’s incident was merely a soft head rub, we’re guessing Harden and Metta are on better terms now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.