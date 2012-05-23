Metta World Peace Fed His James Harden Obsession By Gently Rubbing His Head Last Night

For some reason Metta World Peace has an undying obsession with James Harden.



Here’s what he did during the Los Angeles Lakers series-ending Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday. Harden, not surprisingly, didn’t like it (via SportsGrid).

Photo: SportsGrid

The relationship between these two has evolved, though.

There was the vicious elbow that got everything started during the regular season:

Photo: Screenshot via ABC

Then the Lakers and Thunder’s second round playoff series got underway and we got treated with another cheap shot from MWP:

Photo: YouTube

Harden decided he needed to return the favour in Game 2:

Photo: YouTube

Apparently that didn’t settle the score, however, as later in that game Metta not only decided to barrel through Harden but his OKC teammate Nick Collison as well (the white shorts in front of MWP is Harden falling down):

Photo: YouTube

Seeing as Monday’s incident was merely a soft head rub, we’re guessing Harden and Metta are on better terms now.

