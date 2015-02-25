Crazy stat shows just how dominating James Harden has been this season

James Harden is a rare talent who can both drive to the basket and drain lots of 3-point shots which makes him perfect for the Houston Rockets’ radical offence that shuns shots in between. Now, in his third season with the Rockets, Harden is having an MVP-worthy season and one of the biggest reasons is his ability to get to the free throw line.

As pointed out by ESPN, Harden leads the NBA with 531 free throw attempts and nobody else is even close. Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls is second and he is still 154 attempts behind Harden.

That, combined with Harden’s 388 3-point shot attempts (5th in the NBA), has Harden averaging a league-leading and career-high 27.3 points per game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.