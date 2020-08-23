Here's the cast of James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' and who they're playing

Warner Bros. James Gunn is seen on set of ‘TSS’ with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros. is making another “Suicide Squad” movie.

Before the movie’s release on August 6, 2021, meet the cast.

A new “Suicide Squad” movie is coming in 2021 and it will have a massive roster of DC characters.

In September 2019, director James Gunn confirmed 24 cast members who will appear in the film. A few familiar faces from the first “Suicide Squad” movie, including Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, and Joel Kinnaman, will join a new cast of characters.

If you’re not familiar with the comics, the group usually follows a revolving door of DC villains and former villains who work for a government agency. If they step out of line on their missions or try to escape, they’re instantly killed.

Gunn said he likes to think of his film as a sequel to John Ostrander’s original run of “Suicide Squad” comics. From Harley Quinn to the Polka-Dot Man, here are 18 of the characters you can expect to see in “The Suicide Squad” next year.

Margot Robbie is back, once again, as Harley Quinn.

David Parry/PA Images/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Robbie first played Harley in 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

The last time we saw Harley, she was riding off with Cassandra Cain in “Birds of Prey” after moving on from her breakup with the Joker. Gunn’s film will deliver another new look for the character that pulls from a mix of the video games, comics, and her animated origins.

Viola Davis will be back as Suicide Squad organiser Amanda Waller.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris, Warner Bros. Amanda Waller will be pulling the strings once again in ‘The Suicide Squad.:

The government official is the one responsible for rounding up a group of DC baddies to work undercover as her fall guys.

If the group doesn’t perform the tasks she orders, or if they try to go astray, she simply blows them up via a collar around their necks. We expect to see a montage of a few faces go early in the film.

Joel Kinnaman will reprise his role as Rick Flag.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Flag doesn’t always agree with the orders Waller gives him.

In the first film, Flagg led Waller’s squad as they moved against Enchantress.

Jai Courtney rounds out the returning cast as Captain Boomerang.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Warner Bros. It’s unclear whether or not we’ll see his pink unicorn plush again in ‘TSS.’

We didn’t really learn much about Captain Boomerang in the first “Suicide Squad” film. As you can probably guess, his character has an affinity for using boomerangs as weapons.

David Dastmalchian will play the very underrated Polka-Dot Man.

Warner Bros./DC Comics The minor Batman villain has never received any love on the big screen. Polka-Dot Man appears in Detective Comics issue No. 300.

The Batman villain is one of the quirkier characters from his rogue’s gallery. His white costume is covered in an array of coloured spots. In the comics, the spots can come off of his costume to be used as weapons or transportation.

In the Lego DC Super-Villains video game, Polka-Dot Man is able to fly through the air on a polka dot he conjures out of thin air.

John Cena will play the Peacemaker.

Warner Bros./DC Comics Peacemaker is not invincible.

Peacemaker is a solider who is obsessed with keeping peace any way possible. That doesn’t mean he’s against killing other people.

John Cena described him as a douchey Captain America.

Steve Agee will appear as King Shark.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney, DC Comics Agee has worked with Gunn on ‘Super,’ ‘Brightburn,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’

The giant humanoid shark has enhanced sonar powers and superhuman strength.

King Shark first appeared in the “Superboy” comic. The character appeared on “The Flash” and is a main character on the animated “Harley Quinn” series.

Michael Rooker will play Savant.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage, DC Comics Michael Rooker is a longtime collaborator and friend of James Gunn.

Brian Durlin (aka Savant) was introduced in “Birds of Prey” in 2003. He tried doing the whole superhero thing and then found himself better at extortion. He’s a masterful martial artist and, like Batman, the heir to a fortune.

More recently, the character was added to the Suicide Squad roster in the comics and was placed on a mission to track Harley Quinn.

Sean Gunn will play Weasel.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images, DC Comics Sean Gunn is director James Gunn’s brother. They also worked together in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise.

John Monroe was teased as a college student with his classmates sometimes referring to him as a “weasel.” In his comic introduction, he originally wears a weasel costume when he turns to a life of crime to get revenge on students at Stanford.

The character was later re-envisioned to look like more of animal.

Idris Elba will appear as Superman villain, Bloodsport.

Warner Bros. Bloodsport has gone after the Man of Steel in the past.

The mercenary character goes after Superman, at the behest of Lex Luthor, with kryptonite bullets. There have been three iterations of Bloodsport in the comics. The character has also appeared on season three of “Supergirl.”

Storm Reid plays Boodsport’s daughter, Tyla.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Storm Reid appeared briefly during the movie’s panel.

Nothing else is known about Tyla right now.

Peter Capaldi will play the Thinker.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images, DC Comics Peter Capaldi will be wearing the thinking cap.

There are a few versions of the character, but the first one, Clifford DeVoe was a Flash foe. The inventor built a powerful cap which allows him to essentially be a living A.I. The character is a bit reminiscent of Brianiac, a Superman nemesis.

DeVoe appeared as a major villain on the CW series.

Pete Davidson is going to be Black Guard.

Warner Bros./DC Comics Here’s Davidson in his costume next to the comic character.

The Booster Gold villain has super strength and an energy shield.

Daniela Melchior is playing a new version of the Ratcatcher.

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images, DC Comics Here’s Ratcatcher as he first appears in Detective Comics’ #585 in 1988.

“The Suicide Squad” will introduce a gender-flipped version of the character who was first introduced in Batman’s “Detective Comics” in 1988. Otis Flannegan takes on the moniker Ratcatcher because of his personal connection with the animals and ability to train and control them to do his bidding.

Ratcatcher makes his first comic appearance in Detective Comic No. 585.

Flula Borg is going to be Javelin.

Rachel Luna/WireImage, DC Comics The photo on the right shows Javelin’s look in ‘TSS.’

The Green Lantern villain was an Olympic athlete who became a mercenary. That’s where he gets his javelin weapon from.

Mayling Ng is Mongal.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Here’s Ng in costume.

Mongal is the daughter of a tyrant named Mongul. She and her brother have gone after Superman in the past. She has super speed and strength among other powers which should make her an asset to the squad.

Alice Braga is bringing Sol Soria to life.

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Sol Soria looks like she means business.

This may be another genderswapped character. In the comics, Juan Soria was obsessed with the Justice League and had big dreams to be a member of the superhero group. After an injury, he was able to pick locks and was recruited into the Suicide Squad. Sol Soria looks like more of a mercenary.

Nathan Fillion plays a character named T.D.K.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Fillion has worked with Gunn on ‘Super,’ ‘Slither,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

Fillion was revealed as the above character. Fans believe he’s a character with removable arms.

