James Gunn says Marvel helped DC film the surprising cameo for the ‘Peacemaker’ season finale

John Cena in ‘Peacemaker.’ HBO Max

James Gunn told Variety that Marvel helped DC film a surprising cameo in the “Peacemaker” season finale.

Jason Momoa appeared as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash in the Justice League cameo.

Gunn said that Marvel crews filmed Miller’s scene on the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.” as a favor.

“Peacemaker” creator James Gunn told Variety that Marvel helped DC film that surprising cameo in the show’s season finale.

“Peacemaker,” the hit DC show on HBO Max starring John Cena, featured a special appearance from the Justice League at the episode’s climax after the team thwarted an alien invasion.

The cameos included Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash. Superman and Wonder Woman also appeared as silhouettes in the scene.

Gunn wanted Momoa to appear because of a running gag about rumors that Aquaman has sex with fish.

Once Momoa was on board, Gunn got wind that Miller was a fan, and asked him to join, too.

In fact, Gunn said Marvel crews actually shot Miller’s scene for the show on the set of Gunn’s next feature film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“Marvel owed DC because the ‘Peacemaker’ crew shot my screen test for Chukwudi [Iwuji] for “‘Guardians Vol. 3,” Gunn said of the assist.

Gunn said Warner Media execs let him “get away with” putting the Justice League in the show.

“I just wrote it and gave them the scripts,” Gunn said. “I don’t think they really realized what they had agreed to until they saw what I had shot.”

Gunn and Cena announced Wednesday that the critically-acclaimed show had been renewed for a season 2.