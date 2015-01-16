'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director Slams Oscar Snubs On Facebook

Disney/Marvel ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director, James Gunn.

Many people are weighing in on Thursday’s Oscar nominations, specifically the many snubs and surprises that have come from the announcement.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is among Hollywood talent speaking out against many of the snubs.

After recognising Oscar nods for the Marvel film’s visual effects and makeup, the director posted an impassioned note on Facebook to his fans regarding his thoughts on many Oscar snubs including “Nightcrawler,” “Whiplash,” “Foxcatcher,” and “The LEGO Movie” (he suggests the Academy may have dismissed the film as a “silly movie” from its title without watching screeners).

His entire note is a must-read, providing some insight into the Academy voters.

We’ve pasted his note in full below, adding in artwork to accompany his post for context.

As I said, I’m extremely pleased with our Guardians of the Galaxy Oscar nominations in Visual Effects and Makeup. Here are some other quick thoughts on the Academy Award Nominations – 1) The LEGO Movie was flat out snubbed.

It was one of the best films of the year, not to mention one of the best animated films. It deserved to be nominated for Best Animated Film. Considering the average Academy voter is 63, perhaps the Tinkertoy Movie or the Erector Set Film would have fared better. Honestly, I don’t think there can be any reason it wasn’t nominated other than Academy members assumed it was a silly movie (like I did when I first heard of the movie, before seeing it) and didn’t watch the screener. 2) Whoo hoo for Bradley Cooper being nominated for Best Actor.

Even though it must be noted that Rocket is a much better shot, Bradley’s performance blew me away in American Sniper. When I first saw the film, I was afraid it wasn’t showboaty enough for the Academy. But, obviously, he came through. 3) Jake Gyllenhaal deserved to be nominated for Nightcrawler. God, he was good in that film.

4) Ditto for Amy Adams in Big Eyes.

5) I think our Guardians costume designer, Alexandra Byrne, our Production Designer, Charles Wood, and our Sound team from Skywalker Sound were snubbed as badly as anyone.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Costume designer Alexandra Byrne after her Oscar win in 2008 for ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age.’

All three of these departments created looks and sounds from nothing, from cultures that hadn’t pre-existed, and created something beautiful that has already shifted the aesthetic paradigm of Hollywood films. Alex and Charles have been nominated by their peers in their guilds, but it’d be great to be acknowledged at the Oscars as well. I suppose they will just have to be happy having made a film seen by more people than have seen all seven of the Best Film nominees combined. 6) I also think Damien Chazelle should have been nominated as Best Director for Whiplash which is, to me, one of the greatest film accomplishments of 2014.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Deadline ‘Whiplash’ director and writer Damien Chazelle (center) with stars Miles Teller (left) and J.K. Simmons (right).

7) Foxcatcher was nominated for Best Director and not for Best Film. I don’t get it.

Sony Pictures Classics/NYFF Steve Carell and Channing Tatum in ‘Foxcatcher.’

What other department, exactly, was holding Foxcatcher back from being nominated for Best Film? The Director has creative control of a film – although there are some great films made without great directors, it is impossible to distinguish that without being on the inside. It really bothers me when awards for Best Director and Best Film go to different movies. 8) The Academy has a long tradition of bad choices.

After all, in 1941 How Green Was My Valley beat Citizen Kane for Best Picture. That said, some of the fury that’s directed at the Academy because of various nominations is outrageous. I saw a lot of nearly violent anger this morning on Twitter. There may be good reasons to turn over cars in the street, but that Jennifer Aniston wasn’t nominated for Cake isn’t one of them. In the end, the Academy is just a bunch of people, like you or me, doing what they think is best. And they should have the right to not vote for whomever they want… besides the Lego Movie. I mean, that’s just fucking ridiculous.

