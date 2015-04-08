'Guardians of the Galaxy' director explains why he believes Snapchat is so successful

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images James Gunn and the real-life inspiration for Rocket Raccoon, Oreo, at the European premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is extremely open to experimenting with social media platforms to engage with his fanbase.

Gunn’s currently active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other mediums including Periscope and Snapchat. For those who tune in, it provides an unprecedented look at what Gunn’s daily routine is like day in and day out.

Recently, Gunn took to Periscope to do about a 30-minute Q&A off-the-cuff with fans after a long day. He’ll snap images and video of himself at friend Nathan Fillion’s birthday party, catching up on “Better Call Saul,” or giving updates on how the “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” script is coming along (quite well!). You’ll also see plenty of images of his pets.

Of late, Gunn’s a big Snapchat user.

@jamesgunn/Instagram You can follow James Gunn on Snapchap by searching for mrjamesgunn or snapping the above image in the app.

The app allows users topost photos or videos up to 10 seconds in lengththat can be shared with friends or publicly. If you share content in a story feed, it will stay on the app for 24 hours before disappearing. If someone screenshots what you upload, you’ll be sent a notification.

Tuesday evening, Gunn took to Facebook to deliver his thoughts on why Snapchat is a popular platform at the moment.

Basically, Gunn’s point is that we shouldn’t be able to relive every single little detail of our lives for the rest of time. Items that we may just want to discuss in the moment should stay there, but don’t need to live on for further generations. Snapchat provides one outlet to allow for self expression while helping to maintain a level of privacy those with public accounts on Facebook or Twitter may not be able to receive.

Here’s what Gunn said in full. It’s been slightly edited for language:

I like to think the immense success of Snapchat is due to the awareness we have, on some innate level, that most everything we post on FB, Instagram, or Twitter is essentially stupid and unimportant, and should be erased immediately. Do we need the fact that we screwed up cutting our toenails ingrained in the historical tome of Twitter so that, someday, our great-grandchildren will be able to read about it? God, no. We want this dumb s— to disappear, fast. So, in that way, Snapchat is a step toward self-realisation and humility. It’s a step toward just looking at things and talking about them and then letting those things go on their way – the way things once were, the way we all long for them to be again. It is a small sign of hope for our interconnected civilisation. You can follow me right now on Snapchat at MrJamesGunn and see a picture of my cat rubbing against my feet while I do crunches. I’m godd— glad it will be gone tomorrow…. except for the mention of it on this Facebook post, where it will live forever.

