HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Montana Ranch Of Music Producer James Guercio Is Listed For $25 Million

Grammy-winning music producer, musician, and songwriter James William Guercio (occasionally credited as Jim Guercio) is selling his Quietus, Montana ranch for $25 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The ranch is listed through real estate agency Hall and Hall. It has more than 32,400 acres and includes two equipment-storage sheds, a barn, a cookhouse, and eight solar-powered wells.



The main log home is 2,265 square feet and was originally build in 1892. The ranch was the headquarters of the Kendrick Cattle Company until the 1990s, when Guercio became the sole owner.

It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is even on the National Register of Historic places.

