HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Montana Ranch Of Music Producer James Guercio Is Listed For $25 Million

Photo: Hall & Hall
Grammy-winning music producer, musician, and songwriter James William Guercio (occasionally credited as Jim Guercio) is selling his Quietus, Montana ranch for $25 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The ranch is listed through real estate agency Hall and Hall. It has more than 32,400 acres and includes two equipment-storage sheds, a barn, a cookhouse, and eight solar-powered wells.
The main log home is 2,265 square feet and was originally build in 1892. The ranch was the headquarters of the Kendrick Cattle Company until the 1990s, when Guercio became the sole owner.
It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is even on the National Register of Historic places.
The ranch, called OW Ranch, is a one-hour drive north of Sheridan, Wyoming and sits on 32,400 acres of deeded property.
Guercio originally bought 6,000 acres of the ranch in the early 1990s, and became the sole owner after the previous owner died.
The ranch was originally the headquarters of the Kendrick Cattle Company — one of the most famous cattle empires in the late 1800s.
The ranch also has a lot of wildlife and sporting animals, including deer, elk, antelope, and a variety of birds.
The barn measures 32' x 64' with a metal roof. It was built in 1902 and refurbished recently to its original style under the historical register standards.
Inside, the main home has undergone an historical renovation by a well-known Montana architect named Jonathan Foote.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.