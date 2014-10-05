RUNDOWN: Souths Have Won The 2014 NRL Premiership 30-6

2014 NRL grand final. Screenshot/ Channel 9

We all knew tonight’s NRL grand final was going to be a battle between Bulldogs prop James Graham and Rabbitohs forward Sam Burgess – but this is intense.

First tackle in and it looks like Graham may have fractured Burgess’ cheekbone.

A head clash between the boys, has left Burgess with a bruised face and bleeding nose.

After the tackle it looks like he has told Greg Inglis that he thinks he has broken it.

Burgess isn’t looking crash hot. The channel nine commentators are questioning how long he’ll last.

If you ask me, nothing will stop him.

—

It’s the 20th minute and the Bunnies have just scored. Alex Johnston has got the ball over the line, in the corner for the first successful try of the 2014 grand final.

Adam Reynolds misses the conversion. Rabbitohs lead 4-0.

—

After a professional foul against Souths, Adam Reynolds has taken a penalty. The scoreboard sit at 6-0.

—

A perfect game so far by the Rabbitohs, while the Bulldogs have defended their line for most of the game.

On the half-time bell there looked like there could be a scuffle.

The Bunnies lead 6-0 going into the break.

Burgess appeared to be rather incoherent leaving the field.

When asked how his cheekbone was his response summed it up: “It’s gone.”

Burgess’ mum looked concerned.

Screenshot/ Channel 9

We’ll wait for a diagnosis.

—

Some fast paced ball work by the Bulldogs has seen Tony Williams put the first points on the board for the Dogs.

Trent Hodkinson successfully converts the try.

It’s anyones game, 6-6 with 51 minutes on the clock.

—

Some powerful defence by Lote Tuqiri has kept the Bulldogs back, enabling the Souths to put the pressure on.

George Burgess scores between the goal posts in the 56th minute.

Adam Reynolds sinks the kick straight down the middle.

It’s 12-6.

—

James Graham has put a shoulder charge on the Souths number 10. The Rabbitohs have taken a shot at a penalty goal.

Adam Reynolds missed the kick.

But he gets another chance, and it’s through.

The Bunnies add to their score to make it 14-6.

The crowd is roaring.

—

A massive hit by Graham has put David Tyrell on the ground.

It’s Graham’s second head clash for the night, and Souths fans want the interim Bulldogs captain sent off.

Tyrell is the only South Sydney player to have played every game this season.

He is carried from the field on a stretcher.

Screenshot/ Channel 9

It doesn’t look good for Tyrell, but the crowd sends him off with a standing ovation.

—

The Bulldogs have too close calls to score but the Rabbitohs are holding them off.

It’s 72 minutes in and Josh Reynolds has been put on report for a high tackle on Inglis.

Souths take a kick for touch.

—

They’ve done it again. The Rabbitohs have managed to put the ball down in the corner from a chip and chase.

The crowd goes wild.

Kirisome Auva’a pulled off the try of the season.

Reynolds coverts. The score is 20-6, at the 75th minute.

—

Just went you thought it couldn’t get much better for the Rabbitohs – if you blinked you would have missed it.

Incredible scenes at ANZ with South adding another try to their grand final dream game.

Its 22-6 and the boys are crying.

I’ve never heard a crowd louder.

Reynolds nails the conversion. With one minute to go the Rabbitohs are already celebrating.

Burgess has broken down with emotion.

—

Greg Inglis seals the deal.

I can’t type fast enough.

They’ve opened up the flood gates.

Sam Burgess is taking the kick.

Does he even kick?

He takes it… MISSES.

Who cares, what a game!

Glory, glory to South Sydney.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.