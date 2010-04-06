James Gorman's Office Is Still Nowhere Near As Cool As John Mack's

When John Mack, the former CEO of Morgan Stanley, stepped down in January, co-president James Gorman took over.



A source inside Morgan Stanley who has seen the office blueprints on the company’s internal computer network tells us that the two men’s offices are right next to each other and Gorman’s is “a lot smaller.”

On the other hand, “Mack’s office is huge!”

We hear it has a bathroom and a shower, but the most impressive feature is the size, massive.

Does this mean Mack is still the guy in charge? Or they just haven’t switched offices yet?

We don’t know. But Gorman’s making up for his spatial shortcomings in earnings.

Gorman reportedly got a ~$9 million bonus for 2009. Mack declined a bonus and made around $1.25 million for the year.

