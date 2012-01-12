Aspiring Wall Streeter Emails Morgan Stanley's CEO And Gets Some Harsh Advice

James Gorman (L) Joseph Maddalone (R)

You probably remember when we first wrote about Joseph Maddalone, the guy who cold called T. Boone Pickens for a month straight for an internship position until the billionaire energy tycoon finally got back to him.The 22 year-old, who currently runs New York-based recruiting firm Maddalone Global Strategies, recently interviewed for a sales position at Morgan Stanley.



Maddalone, who has a reputation for cold calling executives, sent the bank’s CEO, James Gorman, an introductory email earlier this month (see the exchange below).

“I sent Mr. Gorman an email basically introducing myself, and saying if I joined Morgan Stanley, I would hope to meet him,” Maddalone told Business Insider.

The email to Gorman is dated January 2 and time stamped at 3:02 p.m. ET.

“I emailed him the day after New Years because I assumed (correctly) that I would have a better chance of him responding because… I do not think too many people email the CEO of Morgan Stanley the day after New Years,” Maddalone explained.

Gorman responded later that day and basically told him off.

“You need to call our recruiting team not me. That is why we have a recruiting team! Friday was the last day before New Years. if you want to work in this industry use some judgment and don’t contact CEOs over the New Years weekend,” Gorman wrote in an email obtained exclusively by Business Insider.

The thing is Gorman is actually giving Maddalone some good advice here.

Maddalone, a self-described “news junkie” who begins his day at 4:45 a.m., said he applied for a sales spot at the bank after considering giving up on his business. His namesake firm focuses on recruiting young professionals in finance and technology fields.

It’s been rough going, as it is for any entrepreneur.

“I got to the end of my first year, and after all of my expenses, I had a profit of like $8. I said to myself, ‘I must be a moron, or I am not taking enough risks in life.'”

All concerns aside, Gorman’s response inspired him to stick to his entrepreneurial roots and to “double down” in 2012.

“I want to be my own boss,” Maddalone said explaining that he can use this opportunity as a recruiting tool.

Since receiving Gorman’s note, Maddalone has pledged to lead a movement of finance professionals to start-ups.

“I personally hope to lead the charge away from the ‘plug and play’ Wall Street analyst cycle into a more meaningful work experience in start-ups.”

A request for comment from Morgan Stanley wasn’t provided at the time of this publication.

