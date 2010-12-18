Morgan Stanley Chief Blows Up At Staff Meeting Over Bonus Leaks

Apparently Morgan Stanley chief James Gorman got a little nasty in a meeting with 500 managing directors earlier this week over bonus leaks in the media.



rumours are compensation could be down 25% for bank employees.

The New York Post said Gorman threatened to “personally escort” anyone found leaking details of the company bonuses levels to the media, out of the bank.

Obviously they didn’t feel that threatened, because someone leaked this!

