Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's just took a 6.7% pay cut

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman took a big pay cut in 2015.
Gorman will receive $21 million in total compensation, down 6.7% from 2014, according to a Morgan Stanley spokesperson.
Gorman received a base salary of $1.5 million and a stock unit award of $4.6 million, up from $4.4 million for 2014, according to an SEC filing.
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein will receive $23 million for 2015, while JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon will receive $27 million.
Morgan Stanley on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations.
