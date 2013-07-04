A Breakdown Of What Will Happen To James Gandolfini's $70 Million Fortune

James Gandolfini’s two young children will receive the bulk of their father’s estate.

James Gandolfini died unexpectedly in Italy last month, but luckily the 51-year-old actor already had a will in place.



The “Sopranos” star was worth a reported $70 million, according to the New York Post, who got their hands on a copy of Gandolfini’s will — which was filed in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court Tuesday.

According to the document, Gandolfini left millions of dollars to relatives and friends — including his personal secretary and assistant.

But the bulk of Gandolfini’s fortune will go to his two children — “beloved” son Michael, 13, and daughter Liliana Ruth, 8 months.

Michael, who was with his father when he died in Italy, will receive the funds through a trust he will be able to access when he turns 21.

“Through the trust, he will also get first dibs to buy his dad’s Greenwich Street condo in the West Village. The home comes with a precious parking space,” writes the Post. “Michael also automatically gets all of his dad’s clothing and jewelry.”

Michael will share his father’s property in Italy with his half-sister Liliana, when she turns 25.

“It is my hope and desire that they will continue to own said property and keep it in our family for as long as possible,” he states in the 17-page court document.

Gandolfini’s second wife, Deborah Lin, and his two sisters, will also receive millions.

The former HBO star also set aside $500,000 for each of his nieces, $200,000 for his personal assistant and $100,000 for his godson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.