James Gandolfini's Body Returns To US For Thursday Funeral — Here's Today's Gossip

- After dying in Rome Wednesday, James Gandolfini’s body has been returned to the U.S. ahead of his funeral, set to take place Thursday on Manhattan’s Upper West Side . Family spokesman Michael Kobold said: “On behalf of the Gandolfini family, I would like to thank the Italian authorities for all the assistance they have rendered in expediting the formalities necessary to repatriate James Gandolfini’s remains to the United States. We are fully aware that this process usually takes seven days, and we are extremely grateful for their efficiency in dealing with this matter.”
- Despite negative buzz preceding the film’s release, Paramount and Brad Pitt are already talking about a “World War Z” sequel.
- After cancelling on him last week, Paula Deen will sit down with Matt Lauer on Wednesday’s “Today” to talk about her recent racism scandal.
- Beloved “Family Ties” and “Spin City” creator Gary David Goldberg died at age 68 from brain cancer at his home in Montecito, California.
- Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and more turned out for the big “Lone Ranger” premiere at Disney’s California Adventure on Saturday.
- “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “New Normal” star NeNe Leakes remarried her ex-husband Gregg on Saturday in Atlanta in front of approximately 400 guests, as well as TV cameras for her upcoming Bravo show, “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.”
- Demi Lovato’s dad Patrick died over the weekend. Her sister Dallas revealed the news on Twitter late Saturday, writing, “Rest in peace daddy I love you..”
- Looks like Katy Perry and John Mayer are back together.
- Maroon 5 frontman and “voice” star Adam Levine debuts his latest model-of-the-moment girlfriend, Nina Agdal.
