A paramedic allegedly stole James Gandolfini's $3,000 watch as he was dying

The sudden death of James Gandolfini in June of 2013 now has a new subplot: A paramedic at the scene allegedly stole the actor’s $3,000 Rolex watch.

After Gandolfini’s 13-year-old son notified the front desk at the Boscolo Exedera Hotel in Rome that his father had collapsed in the bathroom of their suite, paramedics responded, and one is being charged with taking the watch from Gandolfini’s wrist as he was on the floor, according to The Daily Beast.

The paramedic, Claudio Bevilacqua, who was the ambulance driver of one of the two ambulances that responded, was called to trial in Rome this week on charges of aggravated robbery.

According to reports, the watch was taken off of “The Sopranos” star when attempts to resuscitate the actor were underway.

Members of Gandolfini’s family noted that the watch was missing and reported it to authorities. The Italian police investigated the allegation through the use of surveillance footage and testimony of two hotel security personnel.

One of the security guards told police he overheard the paramedics discussing the watch. The Daily Beast attributes the quotes from a story in the Italian newspaper Le Repubblica.

According to the security guard, one paramedic said to Bevilacqua, “He no longer has his watch on his wrist.” Bevilacqua responded, “Now let’s try to save his life, then someone can worry about the theft.”

Bevilacqua did not appear in court and his lawyer did not enter a plea. The trial begins in November.

At the time of his death, Gandolfini was in Italy to be a keynote speaker at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily.

Bevilacqua faces large fines and as much as five years in prison, if convicted.

