James Gandolfini once surprised ‘Sopranos’ costar Jamie-Lynn Sigler with a Prada bag for Christmas when she was 16 — and she still has it

James Gandolfini and Jamie Lynn Sigler in 2007. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

James Gandolfini once gave his “Sopranos” costar Jamie-Lynn Sigler a Prada bag for Christmas.

Sigler told Insider she was a teenager and still living with her parents when she got the gift.

“I just couldn’t believe that I was even on his radar,” Sigler said of Gandolfini, who died in 2013.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed in a new interview with Insider that her “Sopranos” costar James Gandolfini once gave her a Prada bag for Christmas.

“I think it was the first Christmas after we knew each other,” Sigler recalled during an interview about her new “Sopranos”-inspired Super Bowl ad for Chevrolet.”I was living at my parents’ house. I was 16 or 17, and he sent this beautiful Prada bag for me as a Christmas present.”

“I just couldn’t believe that I was even on his list of people to send presents to,” Sigler told Insider, adding that she still has the white velvet designer purse.

The “Entourage” star spoke highly of Gandolfini, who died in 2013 of a heart attack.

“I think he felt this great responsibility to take care of everybody, and he didn’t have to do that and that’s not always done,” Sigler said. “And I think that’s why he has the legacy that he does, and why everybody talks about him the way that they do.”

Sigler added that she thinks Gandolfini would’ve been “really proud” of the new Chevy commercial, which was directed by “Sopranos” creator David Chase and also costarred Sigler’s on-screen “Sopranos” brother, Robert Iler.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and James Gandolfini on ‘The Sopranos.’ HBO

Gandolfini played Tony Soprano on the critically-acclaimed HBO drama, which ran from 1999 to 2007. Sigler played his daughter, Meadow.

Sigler previously revealed in an interview for “Woke Up This Morning,” an oral history of “The Sopranos,” that Gandolfini “stepped up” to help her following her MS diagnosis, including by sending his acting coach to work with her

Other former cast and crew members from “The Sopranos” have spoken out about Gandolfini’s generosity as well.

Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby “Bacala” Baccalieri on the show, previously told Insider that the late actor gave checks to his “Sopranos” costars after tense contract negotiations with HBO almost ended the show.

And Todd Kessler, a former “Sopranos” writer, revealed in in “Woke Up This Morning” that Gandolfini took him out to dinner after Kessler was fired from the drama.