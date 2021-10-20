James Gandolfini said ‘fuck all of you’ when he walked into an intervention staged by HBO for his alcohol use

James Gandolfini in 2013. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

James Gandolfini quickly shut down an intervention arranged by HBO, according to a new book.

HBO held two days of “rehearsals” before an intervention for Gandolfini with his friends and family.

They even had a private jet waiting to take the actor to rehab, but it ultimately wasn’t necessary.

HBO executives held “two days” worth of “rehearsals” before an intervention for James Gandolfini that he quickly shut down, according to a new book.

In an excerpt from James Andrew Miller’s upcoming book “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” the author details the 2003 encounter, which took place in the Manhattan apartment of Chris Albrecht (then-CEO of HBO), and came as concerns over Gandolfini’s alcohol use grew.

When Gandolfini entered the apartment to find friends and family waiting, he realized what was happening, and told he assembled crowd, “Oh, fuck this. Fuck all of you,” according to the book. The actor ultimately stormed out of the building, but not before daring Albrecht to fire him from his famous role on “The Sopranos.”

As Miller recounts in “Tinderbox,” close friends, members of Gandolfini’s family, and other key business associates – including “Sopranos” creator David Chase – had all gathered to confront Gandolfini about his drinking. And, according to Miller, those involved in the intervention had gone through “two days” of “rehearsals” to prepare for any potential outcome.

There was even a private jet on standby that was ready to take Gandolfini to rehab, but, as Miller details, the intervention was ultimately unsuccessful.

Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. HBO

Elsewhere in the new tell-all, Miller also revealed that Gandolfini once threw a “tantrum” over a masturbation scene in “The Sopranos.” The actor begrudgingly filmed the scene, but it was ultimately cut from the final airing version of the episode during editing.

Gandolfini starred on “The Sopranos,” which ran from 1999 to 2007. For his role as Tony on the critically-acclaimed HBO drama, Gandolfini was nominated for (and won) numerous awards, including three Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe.