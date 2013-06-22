Here's James Gandolfini Showing His Caring Side On Sesame Street [VIDEO]

The video, which was filmed eleven years ago, was posted on the official Sesame Street YouTube channel on Thursday, following the actor’s sudden death from a heart attack.



In it, Gandolfini comforts frightened Sesame Street character Zoe, and reassures her that, “everybody gets scared sometimes”.

He then confesses that he is afraid of three things; the dark, getting his hair cut and “giant talking vegetables”.

Much to his dismay, a huge piece of broccoli then runs past, causing him to hide in fear, before he is comforted by a hug from Zoe, and breathes a sigh of relief.



