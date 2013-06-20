Sopranos Star James Gandolfini Has Died Of A Suspected Heart Attack

Reuters/Fred Prouser

Actor James Gandolfini has died of a suspected heart attack in Italy, Nellie Andreeva of Deadline Hollywood reports.

HBO has confirmed that the 51-year-old has passed.

Gandolfini earned 3 Emmys (out of 6 nominations) and a Golden Globe during his 9-year stint playing Tony Soprano on “The Sopranos.”

“Jimmy was the spiritual core of our ‘Sopranos’ family, and I am stunned at this devastating loss,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, who helped develop the show as CEO of HBO, said. “He was a great talent, but an even better man.”

More recently Gandolfini played then-CIA director Leon Panetta in “Zero Dark Thirty.”

He had been working on Fox Searchlight’s “Animal Rescue,” now in post-production, the HBO limited series “Criminal Justice,” and the CBS show “Taxi 22.”

He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Lin, a young daughter, and a son from a previous marriage.

