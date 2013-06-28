All Of James Gandolfini's 'Sopranos' Co-Stars Attended His NYC Funeral This Morning [PHOTOS]

After dying unexpectedly of a heart attack in Rome June 19, actor James Gandolfini was laid to rest today at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.



The triple-Emmy winner was remembered by his wife Deborah Lin Gandolfini, his two children and countless past co-stars.

And “The Sopranos” cast was out in full force to pay their respects to the boss.

The media camped out in front of the church early to get a glimpse of James Gandolfini’s famous friends.

David Chase, the creator and executive producer of “The Sopranos” gave a eulogy in a form of a letter to Gandolfini, saying, “You were a good boy… a sad boy, amazed and confused. You could see it in your eyes. That’s why you were a great actor.”

Chase recalled the star once saying to him, “You know what I want to be? A man. That’s all. I want to be a man.”

Below is Chase entering the church.

Gandolfini’s on-screen wife in “The Sopranos,” Edie Falco,” sought comfort in friends before the 90-minute service.

Gandolfini’s on-screen “Sopranos” daughter Jamie Lynn Sigler, who just announced she is pregnant with her first child, was already tearing up before the service.

She was vey emotional.

Lorraine Bracco played Tony Soprano’s therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi for six seasons on the hit HBO show.

She found suppoert in fellow co-star Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti.

Steve Schirripa played Bobby ‘Bacala’ Baccalieri.

Joe Pantoliano played Ralph Cifaretto for 22 episodes.

Aida Turturro played Tony Soprano’s wild sister, Janice. She also played Played James Gandolfini’s daughter in “Romance & Cigarettes.”

Her real life cousin, John Turturro, directed the two in “Romance & Cigarettes.”

Alec Baldwin was there. The two actors co-starred in 1996’s “The Juror.”

Celebrity chef Mario Batali made a surprise appearance.

Even New Jersey Governor Chris Christie came out to pay his respects.

