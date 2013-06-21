James Gandolfini's Son Found Him Collapsed In Hotel Bathroom, New Details Emerge

James Gandolfini with his wife of 5 years and 13-year-old son, Michael.

James Gandolfini was on a “guy’s trip” in Italy to attend the The Taormina Film Festival with his 13-year-old son, Michael, when the 51-year-old actor’s life was sadly cut short Wednesday.



New details are beginning to emerge about how the star died and according to NBC News, “Gandolfini suffered a suspected heart attack in the bathroom of his hotel room at about 10 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET).”

It was Gandolfini’s teenage son who found his father collapsed in the bathroom of their hotel room and called hotel staff for help.

Hotel staff then called an ambulance, which arrived when Gandolfini was still alive but the “Sopranos” actor was declared dead 40 minutes after being admitted to the hospital.

Michael Kobold, who used to live with Gandolfini and called himself a family spokesman, talked to reporters Thursday outside the hotel and confirmed that hotel workers called an ambulance and first aid was administered on Gandolfini before he was transported to the hospital.

“Our prayers and condolences go to Mr Gandolfini’s family and firends,” Kobold continued. “We ask you all to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Tom Richardson, Gandolfini’s assistant, told The Hollywood Reporter, “The family had a marvellous day together, and when he returned to the hotel Jimmy [Gandolfini] went to the bathroom and that is when something happened.”

Gandolfini and his wife, Deborah, who were married in 2008, have a daughter, Liliana, born last year, HBO said in a statement. Michael is the teenage son of the actor and his former wife, Marcy.

Marcy reportedly flew to Italy immediately after the news to be by her son’s side.

The Italian film festival Gandolfini was in town to attend, meanwhile, turned the ceremony where the actor was set to receive an award into a tribute instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.