Fans Flock To Ice Cream Shop Where 'Sopranos' Finale Was Filmed After James Gandolfini's Death

“Sopranos” fans headed to the ice cream parlor that served as a diner setting in the series finale shortly after the news of James Gandolfini’s death, according to News 12 NJ reporter John Klekamp.
Holsten’s packed after news James Gandolfini died. #TheSopranos finale shot here. Live report on @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/cIWHBxXGCE
— John Klekamp (@JKlekamp) June 20, 2013
Gandolfini passed away at age 51 in Italy of a reported heart attack.
Holsten’s, located in Bloomfield, New Jersey paid tribute with a reserved sign at the iconic table where Gandolfini filmed the final scene of the HBO series.
Holsten’s honours memory of @JamesGandolfini reserves table where final scene of #TheSopranos was shot. pic.twitter.com/JMf5xuFEra
— John Klekamp (@JKlekamp) June 20, 2013
Watch the final scene from “The Sopranos” below:
