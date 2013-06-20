Fans Flock To Ice Cream Shop Where 'Sopranos' Finale Was Filmed After James Gandolfini's Death

Kirsten Acuna

“Sopranos” fans headed to the ice cream parlor that served as a diner setting in the series finale shortly after the news of James Gandolfini’s death, according to News 12 NJ reporter John Klekamp.

Gandolfini passed away at age 51 in Italy of a reported heart attack.

Holsten’s, located in Bloomfield, New Jersey paid tribute with a reserved sign at the iconic table where Gandolfini filmed the final scene of the HBO series.

Watch the final scene from “The Sopranos” below:

