Celebrities Tweet Their Funny And Heartfelt Condolences About James Gandolfini

After news broke late Wednesday that “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini died at age 51 in Italy, fans, actors who worked alongside him and celebrities who looked up to him all took to Twitter to share their condolences.



From heartfelt to funny, there was an outpouring of support.

His former co-stars and fellow celebrities had nothing but kind things to say:

I have lost a brother and a best friend. The world has lost one of the greatest actors of all time. — Steven Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 20, 2013

RIP James Gandolfini. A great friend. — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) June 19, 2013

Closing Night of GOD OF CARNAGE. pic.twitter.com/CR95Ibx4hg — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) June 20, 2013

James Gandolfini was a kind, funny, wonderful guy. I’m so lucky to have worked with him. Sending love to his family. Such a sad, sad day. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 19, 2013

RIP Jim Gandolfini. It was an honour to work with you. U were a supreme actor & the sweetest & kindest man. U are missed. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) June 20, 2013Had the pleasure to work with James Gandolfini twice when I started out. Both times I had small roles but he treated me with respect. RIP

— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) June 20, 2013

I’m truly heartbroken to hear that James Gandolfini has passed away. He is one of my all time favourite actors. Tragic loss. — Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) June 19, 2013

James Gandolfini. Unbelievably sad news. A fine man. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) June 20, 2013

R.I.P James Gandolfini. One hell of an actor. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 19, 2013

Arrivederci, James Gandolfini. You were one of the great greats. We’ll miss your dangerous, big heart. #RIPGandolfini — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 19, 2013

I’m sadder about James Gandolfini than everyone else. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 20, 2013

RIP James Gandolfini. An amazing actor who changed the game and raised the bar. You will be missed. — oliviamunn (@oliviamunn) June 20, 2013

Really though… This James Gandolfini passing is so sad. My heart goes out to his family in this time. RIP #takentoosoon — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 20, 2013

Massive blow to the acting community today… The passing of James Gandolfini. So talented. My heart goes out to his family! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 20, 2013

Jimmy was a great actor, originating an indelible, iconic character on par with Raymond Burr, Carroll O’Connor and Peter Falk — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 20, 2013

Sad to hear about James Gandolfini . First met Jimmy back in ’94.He was roommates in NY with Lenny Loftin. Lovely man. RIP Jimmy — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 20, 2013

My thoughts and prayers go out to James Gandolfini’s family. An extraordinary actor. RIP, Mr. Gandolfini. — Robin Williams (@robinwilliams) June 20, 2013

So sad to lose James Gandolfini. One of the sweetest, funniest, most generous actors I’ve ever worked with. Sending prayers to his family. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 20, 2013

James Gandolfini. You created an icon. And you cut to black way too abruptly. Thank you, and rest in peace. — Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) June 19, 2013

Just heard TV icon James Gandolfini has died. I’m shocked. I’m sad. I loved his work. My heart goes out to his family. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 20, 2013

NO. Not James Gandolfini. He was in my top 5 favourite actors EVER. :( — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) June 20, 2013

R.I.P. James Gandolfini, A truly fine actor, Didn’t know him well but what I did know I liked. Condolences to his family from me and mine — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) June 20, 2013

I am heartbroken about James Gandolfini. He was a gentle giant and great man. I love this picture, I loved him. pic.twitter.com/Y1wdbeUDfK — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 19, 2013

RIP #JamesGandolfini. Thank your for your love and light and masterful talent. You are already missed. pic.twitter.com/BkteHcpBYA — Marcia Gay Harden (@Beloving2) June 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.