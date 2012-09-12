James Franco Sued By NYU Professor Who Gave Him A 'D'

James Franco’s former professor is suing the actor for defamation after losing his job.

Life isn’t always glitz and glam for Hollywood’s elite.

One of James Franco’s former NYU professors is suing the actor for charges of defamation, libel, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Last December, the “127 Hours” actor received a “D” grade from professor José Angel Santana after missing 12 out of 14 of Santana’s “Directing the Actor” classes.

Soon after Santana lost his job, an action he claimed was the result of giving Franco the near-failing grade.

Now, the professor claims Franco defamed him on multiple outlets including ABC News, Huffington Post, and YouTube.

Franco told the Huffington Post:

“I’ve been in eight years of acting class. I didn’t feel like I needed to waste my time with a bad teacher and that I should go and work with Danny Boyle. I felt like that was the right decision.”

In his YouTube video Franco claims Santana “wasn’t fired. He was asked not to come back after three years because they didn’t think he was a good teacher. He is not going to be hired at another institution.”

According to the suit, Santana doesn’t have any negative teaching or student evaluations, as well as negative performance records. The former professor claims the public negative comments have caused him “emotional distress, mental anguish, loss of self-esteem, public disgrace, and loss of standing in the performing arts community.”

He’s demanding a trial by jury, hoping to receive damages deemed appropriate by the court, in addition to fees associated with the suit.

Check out Franco’s YouTube video about his professor:

