Watch This Commercial With James Franco Hawking Samsung's New Android Tablet

Samsung is really pushing its new flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Note 10.1.



After a big event in New York last week, the company released a new commercial starring and directed by actor James Franco.

It’s weird. And not nearly as funny as it tries to be.

So far, reviews for the Note 10.1 are lukewarm at best. The tablet stands out for its ability to run two apps on the same screen at once. It also comes with a special stylus for drawing and taking notes.

We’ll have our review on SAI later today.

In the meantime, here’s the commercial:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.