Check Out The Provocative New Art Exhibit Curated By James Franco

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc.ocm

An art exhibit curated by jack-of-all-trades James Franco in homage to Rebel Without a Cause opened earlier this week in Los Angeles and is already making waves.The exhibit, called Rebel, is being presented in conjunction with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles at an offsite location that’s been built out to look like a bungalow at the Chateau Marmont.



It features short films, photography and other works from a half-dozen artists including Paul McCarthy and Terry Richardson.

A star-studded private preview of the exhibit took place Saturday; we’ve got some snapshots of the event and the art on display.

