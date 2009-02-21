James Franco Ready To Howl

- James Franco has seen the best minds of his generation starving, hysterical, naked…you know the rest. He’s set to star in the indie film Howl about the obscenity trial over Allen Ginsberg’s poem of the same name, which also includes “an animated reimagining” of “Howl.” (Variety)
- The Oscar winning screenwriter for Traffic is set to adapt the espionage novel Dead Spy Running into a film for McG to direct. (THR)
- Sidney Kimmel Entertainment picked up a script for a film called Old Timers, about two 60 year-old cons who have one night to do everything they’ve wanted to before one of them dies. It sounds like it has the potential to be both horrifying and high-grossing. (Variety)
- Jenna Elfman and Amy Smart are starring in the CBS comedy pilot Accidentally and the ABC drama pilot See Cate Run (THR)
- Watchmen and Grey’s Anatomy’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan is in negotiations to star in the comic-book movie The Losers for the comic-book-movie-moneymaking Warner Bros. (Variety)
