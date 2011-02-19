Judd Apatow Gives James Franco Advice On Hosting The Oscars (Semi-NSFW)

James Franco and Anne Hathaway are hosting the Oscars later this month, and it seems like Franco isn’t as prepared as he could be.



In fairness, he’s a busy guy. As though he isn’t tied up enough getting multiple degrees and acting in films (Franco is nominated for an Oscar himself this year), he also joined Twitter today (though it seems his account has since been suspended — maybe it was too much for him to handle.)

Since Judd Apatow hosted the Producers Guild Awards, Franco thought he could ask him for some jokes, considering “Nobody watches the Producers Guild Awards.”

Apatow’s advice? Semi-not safe for work. Also: not really safe for the Oscars either.

Watch what Apatow says below.



How Do You Host? with James Franco and Judd Apatow from James Franco

