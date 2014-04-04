James Franco Busted For Allegedly Trying To Pick Up Teenage Fan On Instagram

Scottish teenager Lucy Clode was visiting New York City as an early 18th birthday present when she got a real star-studded surprise.

It all started when Lucy waited outside of actor James Franco’s Broadway show, “Of Mice and Men,” and took an Instagram video with the star. In it, you can hear the 35-year-old actor say, “You gotta tag me.”

Selfies ensued, with @JamesFrancoTV tagged in the Instagram posts.

Later that night, Franco direct messaged the teenage tourist on Instagram.

Lucy posted the ensuing conversation on Imgur, and even asked the actor for proof of identification — to which he obliged, twice, with selfies — after he inquired about her age, whereabouts, relationship status status, phone number, and whether he should book a hotel room.

Ironically, Franco seduces a teenage Emma Roberts in his latest film “Palo Alto,” so we’re not sure if this is a publicity stunt or real-life scandal. Judge for yourself below.

Franco responded to the leaked conversation on his own Instagram account at 12:08 p.m. ET, writing “I HOPE PARENTS KEEP THEIR TEENS AWAY FROM ME. Thank you.” He later deleted the image, but the link remains on his Twitter account.

