James Franco does yoga, rocks a Hillary Clinton shirt in ad parodying famous 'Dos Equis' commercial

Democrats hoping to woo millennial voters lukewarm on Hillary Clinton have deployed a towel-clad, yoga-posing James Franco to make a final pitch.

In a digital video released on Thursday by the Women Vote Project, the Academy Award-nominated actor touted several real and fiction Clinton accomplishments, including the Grammy award she won for her audiobook “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Can Teach US.”

“She once one a Grammy just for speaking. Hillary Swank is named after one of her pantsuits,” Franco said, parodying Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man in the World.”

“I don’t always endorse candidates. But when I do, they’re extraordinary. Vote wisely, my friends.”

Thursday’s ad is the latest of a major $20 million partnership with Priorities USA, a major super PAC backing Clinton, to boost turnout among millennial voters, some of whom remained lukewarm on the former secretary of state despite widely loathing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Preliminary early voter totals have been significantly lower than turnout rates at this time in 2012.

The ad is the final video of the campaign produced together by the two groups, and the second featuring Franco, who previously appeared shirtless wearing a Hillary Clinton-branded towel to urge young voters to back the former secretary of state.

Emily’s List and Priorities will be promoting the digital ad in key battleground states, including Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Watch the ad below, via Women Vote:

