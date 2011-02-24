Bill O'Reilly Has No Idea Who James Franco Is, And Is Pretty Sure The Oscars Will Suck

Bill O’Reilly made a bold prediction last night: that this year’s Academy Awards ceremony will be the lowest rated ever since “nobody cares.”



Of course, based on box office numbers, that probably will not be the case. Not only are two of the nominees among the top five highest grossing movies of the year (in fact Toy Story 3 was number 1), but this year five of the nominees made over $85 million, the first time that has ever happened in the history of the Oscars. Giant box office numbers will probably mean a pretty big audience.

O’Reilly might be saying this simply because, by his own admission, he did not see any of the movies (“I’m working all the time to keep the nation calm. That’s my job. I can’t be running out to see crazy movies”) and because he does not even seem to know who co-host James Franco is.

Also, Hollywood is anti-business and pro-union as evidenced by the Oscar shut-out of Waiting For Superman.

To his credit though, O’Reilly did put his money where his mouth his, and bet his guest, Fox Business anchor John Stossel, $1,000 for charity that he would be right.

They both predicted that The King’s Speech would win, O’Reilly because “it’s a British movie” and Stossel because he suffered through a stuttering problem of his own as a kid, though he admitted that did not love the movie because “it reminded me of my struggle as a stutterer.”

Video below

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.