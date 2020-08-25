James Franco auditioned for 'Bring It On' as Kirsten Dunst's love interest

Vincent Sandova/Getty; Universal James Franco (left) was one of the actors who went out for the role of Cliff, which went to Jesse Bradford (right).

“Bring It On” director Peyton Reed told Insider some of the now big-name stars who auditioned for the role of Cliff.

He said that James Franco and Jason Schwartzman both came out for the role.

Reed said he went with Jesse Bradford because he was “smart and soulful” and had great chemistry with Kirsten Dunst.

It turns out some big-name actors auditioned to be Kirsten Dunst’s love interest in “Bring It On.”

As the classic high school cheerleading movie celebrates its 20th anniversary in theatres on Tuesday, director Peyton Reed talked to Insider and revealed some of the secrets from the making of the movie, including who auditioned for the roles.

Though Reed always had his eye on Dunst to play the movie’s lead, Torrance, the head cheerleader of the Rancho Carne Toros, the role of Cliff, the new kid in school who had an eye for Torrance, was more of a challenge.

“We saw every male actor of that age who was in Hollywood,”Reed told Insider.

And that included actors who have gone on to become major stars.

“There was a Jason Schwartzman version of that character,” Reed said. “He came in and auditioned and was fantastic.”

Schwartzman has gone on to build an impressive career, being cast in several Wes Anderson movies, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” and will be seen next in the upcoming season for “Fargo.”

Universal Jesse Bradford and Kirsten Dunst in ‘Bring It On.’

Reed also said that James Franco came in to audition for Cliff.

“Franco came in, and I think he had just shot the ‘Freaks and Geeks’ pilot,” Reed recalled. “He was fantastic.”

Despite all the amazing rising stars gunning for the Cliff role, Reed said it was Jesse Bradford that was the right fit.

Bradford had already formed an impressive start in the business as a child actor. Reed said he remembered him playing the lead in Steven Soderbergh’s 1993 drama “King of the Hill,” in which Bradford plays a boy who survives on his own in a hotel.

“I thought he was such a great kid and smart and soulful and felt right for the tone of our movie,” Reed said looking back. “On top of being a great-looking kid, he was terrific, and he had great chemistry with Kirsten.”

With Bradford’s slanted grin and confident punk rock persona, he gave Cliff that outsider feel that was perfect to play opposite the bubbly performance Dunst gave Torrance.

