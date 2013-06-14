James Franco Created Tons Of Art Featured In His New Movie 'This Is The End'

James Franco is reuniting with his pals Seth Rogen and Jason Segel among many others in apocalypse comedy “This is the End” out this weekend.
In the film, you’ll see a lot of artwork of the actors referencing previous works some have collaborated on together.
All of it was created by Franco.
He even put together a grand mural of the main cast in Los Angeles.
