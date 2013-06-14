James Franco Created Tons Of Art Featured In His New Movie 'This Is The End'

Kirsten Acuna
james franco mural laJames Franco painted a giant mural in Los Angeles to promote ‘This is the End.’

James Franco is reuniting with his pals Seth Rogen and Jason Segel among many others in apocalypse comedy “This is the End” out this weekend. 

In the film, you’ll see a lot of artwork of the actors referencing previous works some have collaborated on together

All of it was created by Franco. 

He even put together a grand mural of the main cast in Los Angeles.

They'll hang in Franco's home.

Franco set out to paint all of his main cast mates.

The biggest piece of artwork Franco undertook was a giant mural of the cast.

If you're in Los Angeles, you can check it out on Melrose Ave.

Here's how to get there.

Here's the entire crew in the film.

And here they are together on Franco's mural.

Here's a better look.

Take a look at behind-the-scenes video showing how it all came together.

Now get ready for another film out this weekend ...

