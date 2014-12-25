James Franco And Seth Rogen Rejoice The Release Of Their Movie: 'Saved By President Obacco!'

Seth Rogen and James Franco were given somewhat of a Christmas miracle today.

Their controversial flick, “The Interview,” which was initially cancelled at theatres nationwide, is now available online for U.S. viewers. Tomorrow, it will be available in about 300 theatres throughout the United States.

The pair are ecstatic.

“Saved by President Obacco,” Franco posted on Instagram Tuesday. “Obacco” is in reference to the name flub Obama made during last week’s press announcement, when he called Franco “Flacco.”

Rogen recommends calling a few friends over if you’re going to stream it today, or waiting to see it in the theatre tomorrow. Franco proclaimed on Instagram, “MERICA!!!!” along with a shirtless photo.

Here are the two rejoicing on social media:

