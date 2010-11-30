James Franco and Anne Hathaway To Host The Oscars (No, Really)

Desperate or inspired?



The Academy just confirmed James Franco and Anne Hathaway will be hosting this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Oscar ratings have been declining in recent years, so this is either a grab for younger viewers, or a grab viewers hoping for an added level of bizarreness (possibly of the train wreck sort). Announcement below.

James Franco and Anne Hathaway will serve as co-hosts of the 83rd Academy Awards®, Oscar telecast producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischer announced today. Both have previously appeared on the telecast but not in hosting capacities.

“James Franco and Anne Hathaway personify the next generation of Hollywood icons— fresh, exciting and multi-talented. We hope to create an Oscar broadcast that will both showcase their incredible talents and entertain the world on February 27,” said Cohen and Mischer. “We are completely thrilled that James and Anne will be joining forces with our brilliant creative team to do just that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.