James Franco time-travels in teaser for Amazon's Stephen King series '11/22/63'

James Franco is travelling back in time to try and prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy in the new teaser trailer for Hulu’s original series, “11/22/63.”

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the eight-part miniseries (or event series as Hulu calls it) features Franco as a high school English teacher tasked with the seemingly impossible mission.

The series also stars Chris Cooper, Josh Duhamel, T.R. Knight, Cherry Jones, Sarah Gadon, and Daniel Webber as Lee Harvey Oswald.

Kevin McDonald (“Last King of Scotland”) directed the first two hours and J.J. Abrams serves as an executive producer, along with Bryan Burk and “Friday Night Lights” writer Bridget Carpenter.

The show will premiere Presidents’ Day, or February 15, 2016.

