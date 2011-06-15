James Franco Is Going Through A "Really Into Photography" Phase

Photo: James Franco via ELLE.com
James Franco has added yet another title to his resume:Fashion photographer.
Amid his short story-writing, and studying, Franco photographed models Agyness Deyn, Natalia Bonifacci, and Imogen Poots in a James Dean–inspired shoot feature on ELLE.com
The photos will be part of Franco’s “mixed-media bonanza of photos, videos, and installations” to be shown at the Venice Biennale art exhibition.
Click here to see the rest of James Franco’s ELLE.com shoot>>>
